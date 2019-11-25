Darren Bent suggests Everton re-appoint Sam Allardyce

Everton could and should be looking for a new manager right around now.

Darren Bent has suggested to talkSPORT that Everton should consider bringing Sam Allardyce back to Goodison Park.

The Toffees might well be hiring a new manager shortly following Saturday's latest setback.

Pressure is mounting on Everton boss Marco Silva following a shock 2-0 defeat by Norwich City on Merseyside.

Silva's side sit 15th in the Premier League table after winning only four of their 13 games this season.

The Portuguese manager replaced Sam Allardyce at Goodison in the summer of 2018, after the veteran Englishman had steadied the ship following Ronald Koeman's mid-season axing in 2017.

Allardyce wasn't a popular figure among Toffees fans due to his negative style of play, but the current team have conceded 20 times in the Premier League season this season and Bent believes that the 65-year-old has the skillset to shore things up in defence.

Bent told talkSPORT: "For me, to move forward Everton need to move on and freshen it up. They need a manager that's defensive-minded. They're shipping way too many goals."

Asked if he's suggesting Allardyce, Bent added: "Listen I know they hated him when he was there, but you need somebody who's going to get results. It might not be the best football to watch, but if you're conceding every single game then please tell me how you're going to get any kind of result?"