Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Could Serge Aurier become Mourinho's biggest Tottenham success story?

Dan Coombs
Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring his sides first goal Serge Aurier of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Tottenham Hotspur at...
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham defender was picked in Jose Mourinho's first game.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho reacts during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur at London Stadium on November 23, 2019 in London, United...

Right-back was a position Mauricio Pochettino could not make his mind up on at Tottenham since selling Kieran Trippier.

New head coach Jose Mourinho has started off in the same way Pochettino signed off, with £23m man Serge Aurier in the starting XI.

Aurier was lucky to have kept his place under Pochettino, after a horrible performance in a 7-2 mauling by Bayern Munich.

 

He has bounced back, and his performance in Jose Mourinho's first match was a really positive sign.

Aurier provided the assist for Harry Kane's goal in the 3-2 victory over West Ham.

This was Aurier's second Premier League assist of the season for Tottenham, following one in a 4-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur embraces Serge Aurier of Tottenham Hotspur after the Premier League match between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur at London Stadium on...

He has two in each of his previous seasons, so he really has a chance to kick on this time around.

It was noticeable from the way Mourinho had his team playing that he wanted Tottenham's full-backs to attack.

This should suit Aurier, but Mourinho won't stand for lax defensive performances either.

Aurier won two tackles, made two interceptions, and four clearances in the 3-2 win.

If Mourinho can get this kind of performance out of Aurier on a consistent basis, then the right-back will become a big asset for Tottenham as opposed to a liability.

There is a long way to go, but this was an encouraging start to life under a new boss for the oft-maligned defender.

Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring his sides first goal Serge Aurier of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Tottenham Hotspur at...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch