Could Serge Aurier become Mourinho's biggest Tottenham success story?

Tottenham defender was picked in Jose Mourinho's first game.

Right-back was a position Mauricio Pochettino could not make his mind up on at Tottenham since selling Kieran Trippier.

New head coach Jose Mourinho has started off in the same way Pochettino signed off, with £23m man Serge Aurier in the starting XI.

Aurier was lucky to have kept his place under Pochettino, after a horrible performance in a 7-2 mauling by Bayern Munich.

He has bounced back, and his performance in Jose Mourinho's first match was a really positive sign.

Aurier provided the assist for Harry Kane's goal in the 3-2 victory over West Ham.

This was Aurier's second Premier League assist of the season for Tottenham, following one in a 4-0 win over Crystal Palace.

He has two in each of his previous seasons, so he really has a chance to kick on this time around.

It was noticeable from the way Mourinho had his team playing that he wanted Tottenham's full-backs to attack.

This should suit Aurier, but Mourinho won't stand for lax defensive performances either.

Aurier won two tackles, made two interceptions, and four clearances in the 3-2 win.

If Mourinho can get this kind of performance out of Aurier on a consistent basis, then the right-back will become a big asset for Tottenham as opposed to a liability.

There is a long way to go, but this was an encouraging start to life under a new boss for the oft-maligned defender.