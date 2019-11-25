Confirmed Aston Villa v Newcastle United line-ups: Grealish starts, Carroll on the bench

Aston Villa take on Newcastle United in the Premier League this evening...

Aston Villa starting XI: Heaton; Guilbert, Konsa, Mings, Targett; Luiz, Hourihane, McGinn; El Ghazi, Wesley, Grealish.

Aston Villa substitutes: Nyland, Lansbury, Nakamba, Trezeguet, Kodjia, Elmohamady, Hause.

Newcastle United starting XI: Dubravka; Yedlin, Fernandez, Clark, Dummett, Willems; Hayden, Shelvey; Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Joelinton.

Newcastle United substitutes: Darlow, Schar, Carroll, Gayle, Krafth, Atsu, Longstaff.

Aston Villa go with Tom Heaton in goal, who has been passed fit to play after a recent injury, in what is a huge boost for Dean Smith's side.

Bjorn Engels is unavailable, meaning Ezri Konsa partners Tyrone Mings at centre back, whilst Frederic Guilbert and Matt Targett feature in the full back spots.

Douglas Luiz will anchor the midfield behind Conor Hourihane and John McGinn, whilst Jack Grealish returns to the side on the left flank.

That leaves Anwar El Ghazi on the right, supporting striker Wesley, who Newcastle wanted to sign this summer before Rafael Benitez's exit.

Trezeguet is the man to miss out after Grealish's return, with Orjan Nyland, Henri Lansbury, Marvelous Nakamba, Jonathan Kodjia, Ahmed Elmohamady and Kortney Hause joining the Egyptian on the bench.

Martin Dubravka starts in goal for Newcastle, behind a back five of DeAndre Yedlin, Federico Fernandez, Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett and Jetro Willems.

Isaac Hayden and Jonjo Shelvey start in midfield, with Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron supporting Joelinton up top.

Karl Darlow, Fabian Schar, Andy Carroll, Dwight Gayle, Emil Krafth, Christian Atsu and Matty Longstaff are named on the bench.