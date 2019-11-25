Clive Allen claims Jose Mourinho was eyeing up Tottenham job since legends game against Inter

Jose Mourinho got off to a winning start as Tottenham Hotspur manager over the weekend.

Clive Allen has claimed that Jose Mourinho was eyeing up the Tottenham job during their legends match against Inter Milan last season.

The Spurs legend stated that Mourinho was at that game in March and he noticed how complimentary he was when taking in everything from the away dugout.

Mourinho won the treble at Inter, hence why he would have been at the legends match, which was like a setter for Tottenham's new stadium opening.

Speaking to Game Day on TalkSport (23/11/2019 12 pm start), Allen shared what he saw from Mourinho in regards to Tottenham a couple of months ago now.

"Yes, I did [see him eyeing up this job]," Allen told TalkSport. "I had a great pleasure of being involved in the Inter Milan legends match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"And in the Inter ranks that day, and of course he was a very successful manager of Inter Milan, in the away team dugout sitting there taking in the surroundings was a Jose Mourinho, who looked and was very complimentary.

"He was very happy. He was very 'I like this'. And that was a number of months ago."

Whilst Tottenham fans were disappointed to see Mauricio Pochettino leave considering what he has done for the club, they were pleased to see the arrival of Mourinho.

He has already lifted the mood at the club and he got off to a winning start at the weekend when Spurs beat their London rivals, West Ham.

Now he will turn his attention to Champions League matters and playing his first game in front of his own supporters at that new stadium.