Chris Sutton reacts strongly to Sam Allardyce claims about Celtic and Steven Gerrard's Rangers

Sam Allardyce's claim that any manager could win trophies at Celtic has prompted a strong reaction from the former Bhoys striker, Chris Sutton. Allardyce, who also suggested that Steven Gerrard will soon lead Rangers to silverware, was speaking as a guest on Talksport this morning (Monday).

"We can all go to Celtic and win trophies," said Allardyce. "It will be Rangers soon the way they are going under Steven Gerrard."

But reacting to the out-of-work former England manager's comments on Twitter afterwards, Sutton posted:

But not by launching it...Says a man who will never be given the chance to manage Celtic... https://t.co/4dhW55ymBZ — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) November 25, 2019

Celtic have dominated Scottish football this decade and are seeking their ninth successive Premiership title - although four of those were won in Rangers' absence.

Having been demoted to the fourth division in 2012 - on grounds which are once again being disputed - Rangers returned to the top-flight in 2016.

But it is not until this campaign that the Gers have been able to mount a genuine title push.

Celtic and Rangers - who also meet in next month's League Cup final at Hampden Park - are neck-and-neck at the top of the table, with the Bhoys ahead on goal difference only.