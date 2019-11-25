Chris Sutton comments on Rangers v Celtic title race

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers and Neil Lennon’s Celtic are level on points.

Chris Sutton suggested on BT Sport (12:08pm, November 24, 2019) that Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers have the advantage over Neil Lennon’s Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race.

The former Celtic striker believes that Rangers have the edge over their bitter Old Firm rivals in attack.

Odsonne Edouard is the main striker at the Hoops at the moment, with Leigh Griffiths still on the comeback trial and made his return only this weekend.

As for Rangers, Alfredo Morelos is in brilliant form, and so is his fellow striker Jermain Defoe.

Sutton said on BT Sport (12:08pm, November 24, 2019): “This is where, at the moment, they have the edge on Celtic, because if Celtic get an injury to Edouard, do they have the backup?

"Rangers have Defoe, who’s a phenomenal finisher. And Morelos is in the form of his life, isn’t he.”

Long way to go

Rangers do seem to have the edge over Celtic in attack, but it is only November, and there is a long way to go this season.

Griffiths is a very good striker, and once the Scotsman is back up to speed and has played a few matches, then he will be a force to be reckoned with.

Celtic and Rangers are level on 34 points after 13 rounds of matches in the Scottish Premiership, and the title race looks set to go down to the wire.