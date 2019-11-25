Quick links

Chris Sutton comments on Rangers v Celtic title race

Pundit and ex-Celtic player Chris Sutton looks on prior to the Betfred Cup Final between Celtic and Aberdeen at Hampden Park on December 2, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers and Neil Lennon’s Celtic are level on points.

Glasgow Rangers' Steve Gerrard during the UEFA Europa League Group G match between Glasgow Rangers and FC Porto at Ibrox Park, Glasgow on Thursday 7th November 2019.Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Chris Sutton suggested on BT Sport (12:08pm, November 24, 2019) that Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers have the advantage over Neil Lennon’s Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race.

The former Celtic striker believes that Rangers have the edge over their bitter Old Firm rivals in attack.

Odsonne Edouard is the main striker at the Hoops at the moment, with Leigh Griffiths still on the comeback trial and made his return only this weekend.

 

As for Rangers, Alfredo Morelos is in brilliant form, and so is his fellow striker Jermain Defoe.

Sutton said on BT Sport (12:08pm, November 24, 2019): “This is where, at the moment, they have the edge on Celtic, because if Celtic get an injury to Edouard, do they have the backup?

"Rangers have Defoe, who’s a phenomenal finisher. And Morelos is in the form of his life, isn’t he.”

Celtic Manager Neil Lennon arrives prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Livingston at Celtic Park on November 23, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Long way to go

Rangers do seem to have the edge over Celtic in attack, but it is only November, and there is a long way to go this season.

Griffiths is a very good striker, and once the Scotsman is back up to speed and has played a few matches, then he will be a force to be reckoned with.

Celtic and Rangers are level on 34 points after 13 rounds of matches in the Scottish Premiership, and the title race looks set to go down to the wire.

