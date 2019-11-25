Chelsea's Ngolo Kante provides fitness update on himself

Chelsea midfielder Ngolo Kante started for Frank Lampard's side against Manchester City.

Chelsea’s Ngolo Kante has told the London Evening Standard that he feels good again now, and he is completely over his injury problems.

Kante has missed much of the campaign with injury, with the midfielder not being able to get into a rhythm.

However, the Frenchman scored for Chelsea in their match against Manchester City at the weekend, to further prove just how valuable he is to Frank Lampard’s side.

Kante now says that he is fully healthy again now, and playing without pain.

"I feel fine, I feel good on the pitch," he said. "I went with the national team and it was good for me and I hope that the difficulties are behind and I can give my best for the team.”

Kante’s return to full fitness is a major boost to Chelsea, even though they have coped well in his absence.

Kante is such an important player to the Blues, and Lampard has already gone on record to suggest that he considers the former Leicester City man to be among the best central midfielders in the world.

Chelsea were unable to beat City at the weekend, but still put in an impressive performance, as they fell to a narrow defeat.

Lampard’s side are next in action on Wednesday against Valencia in the Champions League, when Kante is expected to start again.