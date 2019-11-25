Charlie Nicholas lauds Newcastle's Allan Saint-Maximin ahead of Aston Villa showdown

Newcastle United summer signing Allan Saint-Maximin will be looking to get off the mark when his side takes on Aston Villa tonight.

Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas has compared Allan Saint-Maximin's dribbling ability to the likes of Eden Hazard but he did question whether he will score a goal for the club.

After a slow start to the season, Newcastle's summer signing has been lighting up the Premier League in recent weeks, but despite causing so much havoc, he is yet to score a goal.

Miguel Almiron, who moved to St James' Park during the January transfer window, falls into the same boat, as they will be hoping to break their ducks against Aston Villa tonight.

Speaking to Soccer Saturday (23/11/19 12 pm start), Nicholas lauded the 'showman' Saint-Maximin but thinks he might end up like Almiron and struggle to score goals.

"A rocky movie, isn't it? [in watching Saint-Maximin play]," Nicholas told Sky Sports. "He's just a star. I go back to the start of the season when Arsenal beat them, we saw a little bit of him.

"He's so unpredictable. If you're talking Messi, Hazard and all those types of players that could do that type of thing [dribble at opponents with ease]. He's glorious to watch. He is an out and out showman.

"But he's got power, he's got pace and good balance. He's got a lovely ability that Steve Bruce can get something from him. But you look at Almiron and you go 'is he that good a player?'. But he stays in the team because of his pace. He never scores a goal, but this guy could be the same. He could play anywhere, but will he score any goals?"

Whilst Saint-Maximin is yet to register a goal to his name, he has still played a part in his team turning around their form in recent weeks.

Steve Bruce, who was sacked by Aston Villa last October when they were in the Championship, will be looking to take maximum points from his old hunting ground.

There's no doubt that Saint-Maximin will be featuring as he will have a great chance to find the back of the net against a team that is yet to find its feet this season from a defensive standpoint.