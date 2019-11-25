Charlie Nicholas comments on Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has been linked with Napoli and AC Milan.

Charlie Nicholas suggested on Sky Sports News (2:16pm, November 23, 2019) that Arsenal should have sold Lucas Torreira in the summer transfer window.

The former Arsenal forward believes that it does not look like the Gunners want the 23-year-old midfielder anymore.

Nicholas said on Sky Sports News (2:16pm, November 23, 2019): "Torreira really has had a struggle. He probably should have got sold in the summer because it didn’t look as if and it doesn’t look as if they really want him."

Lucas Torreira situation

Torreira has been making the news for Arsenal in recent times, and for the wrong reasons.

The Uruguay international is a defensive midfielder by trade, but the former Pescara man has been deployed in a more attacking role by Arsenal manager Unai Emery this season.

This has led to the 23-year-old midfielder’s agent saying that the youngster is “hurt”, as quoted in The Sun.

The Sun has also claimed of interest from AC Milan and Napoli in signing Torreira on loan from the Gunners in the January transfer window.

Staying at Arsenal

Torreira is a very good defensive midfielder, and it would make sense for Emery to play him in his best position on a consistent basis.

If the Uruguayan is played to his strengths, then there will be no reason for him to look for a move away from the Gunners in the January transfer window.