Celtic's Greg Taylor hails Andrew Robertson, admits he's really helping him

Celtic's Greg Taylor is challenging Liverpool left back Andrew Robertson with Scotland.

Celtic defender Greg Taylor has told the Glasgow Evening Times that he thinks Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson is 'world class'.

Robertson has become one of the Premier League's top left backs since making a 2017 move from Hull City to Liverpool, playing a key role under Jurgen Klopp.

Subscribe

The Scot is an Anfield favourite for both his quality and his determination, and he's quite simply one of the best left backs in world football now.

He has been suffering injury problems of late though, and wasn't able to play for Scotland over the international break, before being thrown in for Liverpool against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

His absence for Scotland was made worse by Arsenal's Kieran Tierney pulling out too, leaving Celtic man Taylor to fill in at left back for Steve Clarke's side.

The 21-year-old made just his second Celtic appearance on Saturday, coming on as a second half substitute for Jonny Hayes as he looks to establish himself at Parkhead.

Taylor still showed his talent with Scotland though, and admitted that Robertson's absence was a little bit of good fortune for him, as he had the chance to replace a 'world class' player.

Taylor added that Celtic-supporting Robertson has been helping him on the training ground with tips and pointers, praising the Liverpool man for his work both on and off the pitch.

“Andy is world class,” said Taylor. “He’s been a great servant to Scotland, a great captain, and he’s a top player. Unfortunately for him he was injured for these games, but it’s probably been a bit of fortune for myself and I’ve managed to get a couple of games. I’m grateful to the gaffer for throwing me in.”

“Andy has been great with me. He gives me wee pointers here and there. He’s got to focus on leading the boys, he’s not there to coach me, but it’s been good. He was up for a few days at the start of the camp and we had a few chats, nothing much to do with football. He’s a good guy. He’s arguably the best left-back in the world, so he’s a good one to learn from,” he added.