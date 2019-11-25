Quick links

Celtic

St Mirren

Scottish Premiership

Celtic fans react after rival declares interest in signing Bhoys' Lewis Morgan

Aiden Cusick
Fans of Celtic celebrates after Olivier Ntcham of Celtic scored their team's first goal during the Scottish Premier League match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park Stadium on...
Celtic signed Morgan *from* St Mirren in 2018.

Lewis Morgan of Celtic FC celebrates scoring their 4th goal at the 90th minute during a UEFA Europa League qualification match between AIK and Celtic FC at Friends arena on August 29, 2019...

Celtic fans are reacting after the manager of a rival Premiership club declared an interest in one Bhoys player.

Jim Goodwin, the St Mirren boss, told STV that if Lewis Morgan was to become available his side would 'absolutely' try to make it happen.

 

Morgan made his name at St Mirren, albeit under the now Hibernian manager, Jack Ross.

The pair were reunited at Sunderland last season, but the winger has gone on to play 13 times for Celtic this campaign - with Scott Sinclair among those behind him in their position.

Scott Sinclair of Celtic in action during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and St Mirren at Celtic Park on January 23, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Still, there are few of a Celtic persuasion who would seemingly stand in Morgan's way of a return to St Mirren.

This is what they're saying on Twitter...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

take him please ***** sake

— aaron (@AC_1916) November 25, 2019

 

 

 

Morgan started off in Rangers' youth system, but joined St Mirren at the start of the decade.

The 23-year-old, who has two caps for Scotland, is under contract at Celtic until June 2020.

Celtic fans - what future role does Morgan have to play at Parkhead?

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

