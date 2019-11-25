Celtic fans react after rival declares interest in signing Bhoys' Lewis Morgan

Celtic signed Morgan *from* St Mirren in 2018.

Celtic fans are reacting after the manager of a rival Premiership club declared an interest in one Bhoys player.

Jim Goodwin, the St Mirren boss, told STV that if Lewis Morgan was to become available his side would 'absolutely' try to make it happen.

Morgan made his name at St Mirren, albeit under the now Hibernian manager, Jack Ross.

The pair were reunited at Sunderland last season, but the winger has gone on to play 13 times for Celtic this campaign - with Scott Sinclair among those behind him in their position.

Still, there are few of a Celtic persuasion who would seemingly stand in Morgan's way of a return to St Mirren.

This is what they're saying on Twitter...

Absolutely not a problem — Ben Anthony (@BAnthony_VGS) November 25, 2019

He’s not good enough for Celtic but far too good for that paisley mob — nicky wawa (@nickywawa) November 25, 2019

Any chance yous can take him on a permanent deal please? — Kisses Und Cuddles (@BoobyPeta) November 25, 2019

I’ll drop him off for free, just tell me when — Gino (@Gino03960764) November 25, 2019

Zero chance. He regularly in Celtic 18 most weeks — AwNawNoAnnoniOnAnawNoo (@DarrenConway16) November 25, 2019

Please — Nathan Clayton (@nathanclayton99) November 25, 2019

Needs it badly — TrayLay (@tray_lay) November 25, 2019

More chance of getting Scott Sinclair on loan these day! — Jordan Murphy (@JordanMurphy_25) November 25, 2019

Permanent would be more preferable — Conor Gilhooley (@ConorGilhooley) November 25, 2019

I'm sure Hibs will have something to say on that. — CzD (@RodneyFarmer) November 25, 2019

Would seem strange given he makes the bench a lot right now? — Jabs1888 (@jabs1888) November 25, 2019

take him please ***** sake — aaron (@AC_1916) November 25, 2019

Take him he's shite — Pearse Mclaughlin (@Pearse1996) November 25, 2019

Morgan started off in Rangers' youth system, but joined St Mirren at the start of the decade.

The 23-year-old, who has two caps for Scotland, is under contract at Celtic until June 2020.

Celtic fans - what future role does Morgan have to play at Parkhead?