CoD Mobile: PS4 controller is not working on Android and iOS for some players

Some Call Of Duty Mobile players on iOS and Android have reported that their PS4 controller is not working.

Call Of Duty Mobile has been a massive success bagging over 100 million downloads in just a week, and since its arrival all anyone has asked for is controller support. That was supposed to arrive with the most recent update, but numerous iOS and Android players have reported that their PlayStation 4 controller is still not working or functioning properly.

The latest Call Of Duty Mobile update has provided the fan-favourite mode Zombies, and this is fantastic news as it means series' veterans can stop asking when it's going to arrive.

Unfortunately, it appears as if another patch will be necessary to fix some of the issues some players are having while trying to use Sony's DualShock 4 controller.

CALL OF DUTY MOBILE: What is an emote? Here's how to use them!

PS4 Controller is not working on Call Of Duty Mobile

Call Of Duty Mobile players have reported that the PlayStation 4 controller is not working with the game.

This appears to primarily be an issue with certain Android devices, but iOS users have also reported difficulties with getting the PS4 controller to work with Call Of Duty Mobile.

According to numerous Reddit threads, the issue appears to be with input delay as well as other game-breaking issues such as not being able to turn the camera or even aim.

Other players have also reported not being able to get their PS4 controller to sync. You can find the list of iOS and Android devices compatible with controller support by clicking the links.

In response to the issues with the controller on Android, the official Call Of Duty Mobile account on Reddit has stated that the issue is already known and that it's being investigated with no ETA.

How to fix: Call Of Duty Mobile PS4 controller not working

There is no fix for Sony's PS4 controller not working on Call Of Duty Mobile.

It appears to be affecting Android users more than iOS, but a fix is yet to be shared and the issue is only now being investigated with no ETA.

To ensure you've properly attempted to sync your controller with the game, you can find out how to use a PS4 controller for Call Of Duty Mobile by clicking here.

THE MASTER RACE: How to play Call Of Duty Mobile on PC

Call Of Duty Mobile is available on iOS and Android.