Call Of Duty Mobile: How to use a PS4 and Xbox One controller on iOS and Android

Everything you must know about how to use a PS4 or Xbox One controller for Call Of Duty Mobile on iOS or Android.

Call Of Duty Mobile has been out since the beginning of October, and all anyone has asked for since its arrival is controller support and Zombies mode. Fortunately for fans of the iOS and Android adaptation, Activision has made Christmas come early by releasing both in the November 22nd update. In this article you'll discover how to play with a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One controller depending on your preference.

Zombies mode has finally come to Call Of Duty Mobile after a minor delay, and this is fantastic news alongside the addition of controller support. Know in advance that you will only be matched against other players using a controller in order to avoid being pitted against hopeless soldiers at the mercy of touch-screen.

There are well-known issues with the PS4 controller not working on Android (and in some cases iOS) for Call Of Duty Mobile, but below you'll discover the means to play with the DualShock 4 or Xbox One controller regardless. Know in advance that you should first enable controller support in the Call Of Duty Mobile settings before attempting to Sync to either Android or iOS.

CALL OF DUTY MOBILE: PS4 controller is not working for some on Android or iOS

How to use a PS4 controller on Call Of Duty Mobile for iOS

You will need at least iOS 11 installed to play Call Of Duty Mobile with a PS4 controller on iOS devices.

Provided you have the necessary software installed, all you need to do then is venture to Settings and Bluetooth. Turn Bluetooth on, and then simultaneously hold the PS and Share buttons on your PS4 controller.

The buttons should only need to be held for about three-to-four seconds before the controller's lightbar begins to flash.

This means the PS4 controller is connecting to your iOS device, and in response all you need to do is select the name of your controller when you see it pop up on your iOS' list of devices.

Below you'll find a list of iPhones compatible with the PS4 controller (via iDropnews):

iPhone SE

iPhone 6s and 6s Plus

iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

iPhone X and iPhone XR

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max

How to use an Xbox One controller on Call Of Duty Mobile for iOS

Connecting an Xbox One controller to an iOS device for Call Of Duty Mobile is largely the same as connecting a DualShock 4.

All you need to do instead is hold down the Xbox and Sync buttons simultaneously.

How to use a PS4 or Xbox One controller on Call Of Duty Mobile for Android

You will need to select Settings, Bluetooth and then Pair New Device to use a PS4 or Xbox One controller for Call Of Duty Mobile on Android.

Once you've done that, all you need to then is simultaneously hold either the PS and Share buttons or the Xbox and Sync buttons.

Look for your controller in the list of Nearby Bluetooth Devices on your phone and simply select it to connect.

And that's all you need to know about how to use a PS4 or Xbox controller for Call Of Duty Mobile on iOS or Android. Know that it only works in matches and not menus.