Burnley striker Chris Wood raves about Leeds United fans, but sends warning

Chris Wood is thriving in the Premier League with Burnley following his move from Leeds United two years ago.

Chris Wood has raved about Leeds United's 'passionate' support but warned that if you get on the wrong side of them then 'they will let you know about it'.

The 27-year-old, who left Leeds for Burnley in 2017, is hoping that the Yorkshire outfit can make a return to the Premier League 'one day'.

Whilst Wood leaving Elland Road two years ago would have disappointed the fans, it is a move that is paying off because he is thriving at Turf Moor under the stewardship of Sean Dyche.

Speaking to Goals on Sunday on Sky Sports PL (24/11/19 11:30 am start), Wood shared his thoughts on his time at the club and their 'huge' fan base.

“At Leeds, I had a bit of a rough patch, it wasn't always smooth sailing, but in the end, it came good and it was a good time [in my career],” Wood told Goals on Sunday.

“Passionate is definitely a word for it [on Leeds fans]. When they are behind you and they love you they are one of the best fans in the country.

“But if they don't take to you or have a bit of a hold against you they will let you know about it and they let you know it very loudly and very vocally. But that's because they have such a big fan base and they have high expectations of what the club should be and hopefully they will get back [to the Premier League] one day.”

During his early years at Leeds United, Wood struggled to prove his worth as questions were being asked about his qualities.

But when Garry Monk arrived at the club, his fortunes changed pretty quickly as he became one of the most feared strikers in the Championship.

In his final full season at Elland Road, he picked up all the main club awards and watched his side narrowly miss out on a play-off place. A lot has changed since then as he could potentially come up against his former side in the Premier League next season.