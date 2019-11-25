Billie Ellish’s dad goes MIA at the AMAs - “I don't know where my dad went”

Billie Eilish stole the show at the 2019 AMAs.

Despite being just 17-years-old, American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has become a huge fighting force in the music industry in recent years, something that was confirmed at the 2019 American Music Awards (AMAs).

Not only did the young artist perform on stage at the ceremony, but she also picked up a few awards as well.

However, it was arguably Billie's acceptance speech for one of the awards that has grabbed a lot of attention.

What we're referring to, of course, is the moment when she thanked her family: "my brother - who's my best friend, my mom. I don't know where my dad went" as fans have quickly begun to wonder just where Billie's dad did actually go.

Billie Eilish at the AMAs

Billie Eilish may only be 17 but she's already become a global superstar in the music industry and her status as one of the true up and coming talents of the industry was confirmed when she not only performed at the AMAs on November 24th but also took home two awards after being nominated for a grand total of six.

Billie ended up winning both the New Artist of the Year award as well as the Favourite Aritst - Alternative Rock award.

However, the awards have been overshadowed by the apparent disappearance of Billie's dad during the ceremony.

Billie's dad goes MIA

During Billie's acceptance speech for the New Artist of the Year award, the singer goes on to thank all the usual people and, of course, her family: "my brother - who's my best friend, my mom. I don't know where my dad went"

Some fans on social media appear to have taken Billie's comments to mean that her dad did the stereotypical 'went out to buy milk' and never came back move but the truth was far less dramatic.

During the footage, when Billie mentions her dad we can see a figure in the background raise his hand and wave, this is Billie Eilish's dad.

What he's doing back there and not sat with his family isn't quite clear. Perhaps he had to change seats or got caught short at the worst possible moment and had to visit the facilities, as it were.

Who is Billie Eilish's dad?

Billie Eilish's father is Patrick O'Connell and is an actor.

The Connecticut-born actor hasn't had the busiest of careers with 25 acting roles since 1983 but has appeared in some big-name productions over the years including 2008's Iron Man, The West Wing, Supergirl and Baskets among other things.