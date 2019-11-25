Quick links

Bevis Mugabi comments on Sadio Mane and Liverpool

Senegal's Mbaye Hamady Niang (L) in action against Uganda's Bevis Kristofer Kizito Mugabi during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2019) round of 16 soccer match between Uganda and...
Motherwell’s Bevis Mugabi and Liverpool’s Sadio Mane were at Southampton together.

Uganda's defender Bevis Mugabi (R) pulls Senegal's forward Sadio Mane's (L) jersey during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Round of 16 football match between Uganda and Senegal at the...

Motherwell defender Bevis Mugabi has expressed his pride at keeping Sadio Mane quiet during international duty and hopes to earn a move to Liverpool, as quoted in The Daily Record.

Mugabi was in action for Uganda against Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations in the summer of 2019, and the 24-year-old defender believes that he played well against Mane, who is one of the best players at Liverpool and in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old joined Motherwell in the summer transfer window and only recently signed a new 18-month contract.

The former Yeovil Town defender believes that his performance against Mane could see him earn a move to Liverpool, with the Uganda international having also been with the winger at Southampton

 

Mugabi told The Daily Record when asked about the big names he faced during the recent international break: “I was probably the biggest one to be honest! I played against Sadio Mane in the last 16 of the African Cup of Nations and that was a good experience. I think he’s still in my pocket! Maybe it will get me a move to Liverpool.”

Mugabi added: “I was at Southampton with him as well, so I’ve seen his progression from being at Southampton to making that step up to Liverpool, and now he’s probably one of the best players in the world.

“I definitely feel that I have the attributes to make that step up too. I just need the right coaching, and I feel like I’ve developed here as a player already with the gaffer’s style of play.”

Sadio Mane of Liverpool FC looks on during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park on November 23, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

No Liverpool move just yet

Mugabi is a good defender, but it is hard to see Liverpool make a move for the Uganda international anytime soon.

The Reds are well stocked in defence, and manager Jurgen Klopp does not need to sign a player for that department right now.

 

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

