Aston Villa fans react to Rhian Brewster speculation

Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with a move for Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster.

According to The Mirror, Villa are interested in signing Brewster from Premier League rivals Liverpool in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that the Villans are leading the race for the 19-year-old striker, with Leeds United, Crystal Palace and Swansea City also interested in the teenager.

Villa fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding Brewster, and they do not seem to want the Liverpool youngster.

Below are some of the best comments:

We need goals.



We don’t need to help Liverpool get this kid up to fitness.



We need a proven goal scorer who will command some respect, for me it needs to be Giroud — ten (@LH__ten) November 25, 2019

Never heard of him — sotcAVFC (@SotcAvfc) November 23, 2019

No more loans please. — NSP66 (@NeilPugh5) November 24, 2019

No thanks — Simon Davids (@Brummiegeezer1) November 24, 2019

No thanks — Man Like Wesley (@manlikewesley) November 23, 2019

Not enough experience in actually playing. — Joe Smith (@TheVill95123675) November 24, 2019

My first thought exactly. — Phil Roberts (@iamVilla) November 23, 2019

we need an experienced striker that’s actually played and scored goals brewster isn’t that — Davo (@dmilns_) November 23, 2019

Underwhelming signing for Aston Villa

Brewster is a very good and talented young striker, but the teenager is not experienced, and Villa cannot afford to have a loan signing from another club who is not going to hit the ground running.

The Villans need to sign a proven goalscorer in the January transfer window, as Dean Smith’s side aim to avoid the dreaded drop to the Championship at the end of the season.