Aston Villa fans react to Rhian Brewster speculation

Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster is reportedly on Aston Villa’s radar.

Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with a move for Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster.

According to The Mirror, Villa are interested in signing Brewster from Premier League rivals Liverpool in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that the Villans are leading the race for the 19-year-old striker, with Leeds United, Crystal Palace and Swansea City also interested in the teenager.

Villa fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding Brewster, and they do not seem to want the Liverpool youngster.

Below are some of the best comments:

 

Underwhelming signing for Aston Villa

Brewster is a very good and talented young striker, but the teenager is not experienced, and Villa cannot afford to have a loan signing from another club who is not going to hit the ground running.

The Villans need to sign a proven goalscorer in the January transfer window, as Dean Smith’s side aim to avoid the dreaded drop to the Championship at the end of the season.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

