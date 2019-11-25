Quick links

Arsenal fans blame Unai Emery for Nicolas Pepe's struggles

Arsenal attacker Nicolas Pepe has struggled to make a positive impact since moving to the Emirates Stadium.

Unai Emery, Manager of Arsenal reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Southampton FC at Emirates Stadium on November 23, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Arsenal fans have blamed Unai Emery for ruining Nicolas Pepe’s confidence.

Pepe was benched for Arsenal at the weekend, and only came on at half-time, as the Gunners looked to comeback against Southampton.

Arsenal did end up claiming a point in the contest, as Alexandre Lacazette scored a late equaliser.

 

However, Pepe did not add much to Arsenal’s performance when he was introduced for the second half.

And Gunners fans feel that Emery’s treatment of the summer signing has played a part in his confidence looking so low.

Pepe actually began the season in Arsenal’s starting team, but he has quickly fallen out of favour.

The Ivorian has now not started in any of Arsenal’s last three Premier League matches, with other options moving ahead of him in the pecking order.

It remains to be seen whether Emery will back Pepe to start in Arsenal’s next game, which comes against Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

