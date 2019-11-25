Arsenal fans blame Unai Emery for Nicolas Pepe's struggles

Arsenal attacker Nicolas Pepe has struggled to make a positive impact since moving to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal fans have blamed Unai Emery for ruining Nicolas Pepe’s confidence.

Pepe was benched for Arsenal at the weekend, and only came on at half-time, as the Gunners looked to comeback against Southampton.

Arsenal did end up claiming a point in the contest, as Alexandre Lacazette scored a late equaliser.

However, Pepe did not add much to Arsenal’s performance when he was introduced for the second half.

And Gunners fans feel that Emery’s treatment of the summer signing has played a part in his confidence looking so low.

Pépé plays like someone who has zero confidence. Don’t blame him. Playing with reserves in Europa in third world countries and benched in the league. When he plays, he plays in a wrong system. Emery is a bully — Aubazettes (@Aubazettes) November 23, 2019

swear Emery constantly has to have a player he just wants to make unhappy, first it was Özil now it’s Pepe — Amy (@amyjohnsonnn_) November 23, 2019

Its just disgusting what he does to a player's form and confidence — Rishabh (@Rishab_20) November 23, 2019

Stops playing him as soon as he started scoring goals and creating chances. — AG (@arungooner5) November 23, 2019

Pepe was hitting form, then Emery dropped him



bad man-management



I don’t think Emery knows how to manage personalities, emotions & therefore cannot motivate. He is the cold, unapproachable office manager



He is consumed by details that have ended up being his downfall — ClerkenwellGooner (@RationalArsenal) November 24, 2019

Arsenal fans, don't switch on Pépé now. We remember how gassed we were when we first signed him, that hasn't changed for me just because he's being horribly misused by Emery.



Under a new manager he'd do much better. pic.twitter.com/9PkX3NxZNr — AFCComps™ (@AFCComps) November 23, 2019

Pepe actually began the season in Arsenal’s starting team, but he has quickly fallen out of favour.

The Ivorian has now not started in any of Arsenal’s last three Premier League matches, with other options moving ahead of him in the pecking order.

It remains to be seen whether Emery will back Pepe to start in Arsenal’s next game, which comes against Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday.