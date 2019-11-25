Andy Robertson admits he's playing through the pain for Liverpool

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson took time off over the international break to try and solve his injury problem.

Andy Robertson has told Goal.com that he is playing through the pain for Liverpool right now.

Robertson made himself unavailable for Scotland over the international break, and it has recently emerged that he hasn’t been in regular training with Liverpool.

The left-back is struggling with an ankle problem, which has still not fully recovered.

However, Robertson insists that he is prepared to play through the pain for the Reds, as he doesn’t want to miss out.

“It is still painful but you know…” Robertson said. “It is something that I gave time for it to improve. Keeping it moving will help it, and hopefully in time it will be better.

“I was desperate to play and the gaffer asked me if I was okay, I believed I was and luckily I got through the game.”

At the weekend Robertson helped Liverpool to pick up a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were pushed all the way by Palace, but ultimately showed their determination to come through the test late on.

Liverpool scored their winner in the 85th minute, as they secured yet another three points to add to their total.

Liverpool have built up an eight point lead over their nearest rivals in the Premier League table right now, Leicester City.