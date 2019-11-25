Ally McCoist comments on Rangers right-back James Tavernier

James Tavernier was in action for Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers on Sunday.

Ally McCoist criticised Rangers defender James Tavernier on BT Sport (2:20pm, November 24, 2019).

The former Rangers manager was not impressed with the display produced by the right-back during Steven Gerrard’s side's win against Hamilton Academical on Sunday.

While the former Newcastle United right-back was a major threat going forward, defensively the 28-year-old left much to be desired and was caught of position on a few occasions.

Tavernier is one of the best right-backs in the Scottish Premiership, but the 28-year-old has been defensively suspect in recent weeks, both in the league and in the Europa League.

Rangers legend McCoist has not been too impressed with Tavernier’s displays at the back.

McCoist said about Tavernier on BT Sport (2:20pm, November 24, 2019): “Do you know the really disappointing thing about Tavernier?

“We’re having this conversation every second or third week. He’s a right-back, your initial job as a right-back is to defend.

“I love him going forward, I think he’s brilliant going forward, I think he’s great from dead-balls. He can score goals from free-kicks. He’s a right-back.

“Your first job as a right-back is to defend and he’s not good enough at that at this moment in time.”

Need to improve

Tavernier does go through spells when he struggles defensively, and it is clear that the right-back needs to add more consistency to his game at the back.

With Rangers challenging bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title this season, the Gers cannot afford to make too many mistakes at the back.