Ally McCoist and Chris Sutton react to Celtic midfielder Scott Brown comments

Celtic midfielder Scott Brown recently suggested that he could play for Scotland at the Euro 2020 finals.

Ally McCoist gave his take on BT Sport 1 (11:22am, November 24, 2019) on Celtic midfielder Scott Brown’s suggestion that he is open to playing for Scotland at the Euro 2020 finals.

Brown retired from international duty with Scotland in February 2018 after scoring four goals in 55 matches.

The 34-year-old midfielder recently suggested to The Scottish Sun that he could come out of retirement should Scotland book their place at the Euro 2020 finals.

Scotland will take on Israel in the Euro 2020 qualifying playoffs next March, and if they win, then they will book their place in the finals next summer.

Rangers legend McCoist gave his take on Brown’s comments and situation, and he agreed with former Celtic striker Chris Sutton.

Sutton said about Brown’s comments on BT Sport 1 (11:22am, November 24, 2019): “I think that ship has sailed. I think he has been in great form this season. That’s Scotland’s strength, the centre of the park.

"I don’t think that would necessarily benefit him. He has been phenomenal this season, the fact that he has had that rest, and what have you. So I don’t think it’s going to benefit either party. Maybe he is trying to sell a few DVDs."

McCoist responded: “I am going to agree with Chris. I don’t think it’s a good idea, to be honest. I think the lads deserve an opportunity. I think clearly Scott Brown has benefitted from the fact that he has not been involved in international football, the rest that he has got, and I think that should continue.”

Sutton is not the only pundit who thinks that Brown made the suggestion about playing for Scotland again because he wants to sell his DVD.

Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd is also of the same opinion, as he stated in The Scottish Sun.

Boyd wrote in The Scottish Sun about Brown’s comments: “It almost broke social media. People are under the impression Broony is daft. One thing he’s definitely not is daft.

“The Celtic skipper has a DVD to plug and he made sure he was all over the back pages. Clever stuff.”