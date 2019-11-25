Alan Shearer doesn't think Tottenham will finish in the top four this season

Tottenham Hotspur are nine points off the Champions League places after 13 Premier League games.

Alan Shearer thinks it is 'too big an ask' for Tottenham to finish in the Champions League places this season, but he did admit that it 'wouldn't surprise' him if it were to happen.

Spurs are currently nine points off the Premier League's top-four, with Jose Mourinho's recent arrival providing the club with a much-needed boost.

Over the weekend, they picked up their first away win in 10 months when they put three passed the Hammers at the London Stadium.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live (23/11/19 12 pm start), Shearer shared what Mourinho will be saying to his players, as he also commented on their top-four chances.

“They were 80% at it under Pochettino,” Shearer told BBC Radio 5 Live. “And there's no reason whatsoever that Mourinho going into Tottenham saying to every single member of that squad 'give me an extra 10%'.

“Can they do that? Of course, they can on the performance we have seen. Slowly but surely you will see this Tottenham team climbing the league and threatening the top-four.

“It wouldn't surprise me if they did [get into the top four]. There's no doubt that he'll improve them and he'll improve every single player. It might be too big an ask this season, but next season absolutely.”

The Premier League table is a bit congested and that does provide Spurs with more of a chance to finish in the top four come May.

A lot has to happen from now until the end of the season, but those three points at the London Stadium is a step in the right direction for the club.

Added with all that, if certain players can regain their old form then it'll increase Tottenham's chances even further to secure that all-important Champions League spot.

