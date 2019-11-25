14 of the cutest Baby Yoda memes to come from The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian may only have just released but fans are already in love with Baby Yoda.

After suffering a rough few years, the Star Wars fanbase has reunited in the wake of The Mandalorian's release on Disney+ and the newly launched Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order which has proven to be a hit with video game fans. 

Not only have both the show and game captivated fans with their stories but a new character in The Mandalorian has totally stolen all of our hearts and has quickly become the cutest character in Star Wars history.

Of course, the character we're talking about is obviously 'Baby Yoda' who has been the subject of quite a few memes to say the least since The Mandalorian released earlier in November. 

The Mandalorian Yoda Species Baby

Meet 'Baby Yoda'

While The Mandalorian's adorable green toddler this isn't actually Yoda, fans have taken to calling him 'Baby Yoda' as no one actually knows what species Yoda is and the official name of 'The Child' just doesn't have the same ring to it. 

We meet the adorable creature in episode 1 of The Mandalorian and by the end of episode 2, he's already stolen the heart of every single fan watching. 

The best Baby Yoda memes

Baby Yoda has to be, without a doubt, the cutest thing to ever come from a Star Wars film or TV show. 

As a result, fans of the character haven't been slow to turn the adorable green alien into a myriad of memes and we still can't get over how cute he is. 

1. A new twist on a timeless classic

Baby Yoda Meme 1

2. We always have time for a Superbad reference

Baby Yoda Meme 2

3. How we spent our childhood

Baby Yoda Meme 3

4. Baby Yoda has the most adorable puppy eyes

Baby Yoda Meme 4

5. "Hey, spit that out!"

Baby Yoda Meme 5

6. He definitely knows how to nap

Baby Yoda Meme 6

7. A gift from the Star Wars gods

Baby Yoda Meme 7

8. He's just so cuuute

Baby Yoda Meme 8

9. I think we'd all agree with this

Baby Yoda Meme 9

10. I doubt Wolverine is the only one to have a framed photo of Baby Yoda

Baby Yoda Meme 10

11. The dream

Baby Yoda Meme 11

12. Truth

Baby Yoda Meme 12

13. Dew it!

Baby Yoda Meme 13

14. He still looks cute to me

Baby Yoda Meme 14

The Mandalorian continues on Fridays on Disney+ until the final episode of season 1 on December 27th. 

