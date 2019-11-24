Quick links

West Bromwich Albion

Championship

West Bromwich Albion fans react to Ahmed Hegazi display against Sheffield Wednesday

Ahmed Hegazi of West Bromwich Albion
Ahmed Hegazi played for West Bromwich Albion against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Ahmed Hegazy of West Brom

West Bromwich Albion fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Ahmed Hegazi against Sheffield Wednesday.

Hegazi was in action for West Brom in their Championship game against Wednesday at The Hawthorns on Saturday.

The 28-year-old central defender started the match and played for 74 minutes, as the hosts won 2-1.

The Egypt international looked a bit rusty, as he is still getting used to playing competitive football after recovering from an ankle injury.

 

Hegazi made a couple of bad mistakes, and it is clear that he needs to have a few more games to get back into the groove of things.

According to WhoScored, the defender had a pass accuracy of 89.7%, won one header, took 47 touches, and made one tackle, one interception and two clearances.

The win against the Owls means that the Baggies are at the top of the Championship table at the moment with 36 points from 17 matches.

West Brom fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Hegazi against Wednesday on Saturday.

Below are some of the best comments:

Ahmed Hegazy of West Brom battles with Georginio Wijnaldum of Liverpool

Ahmed Hegazi of West Bromwich Albion

