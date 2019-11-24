West Bromwich Albion fans react to Ahmed Hegazi display against Sheffield Wednesday

Ahmed Hegazi played for West Bromwich Albion against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

West Bromwich Albion fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Ahmed Hegazi against Sheffield Wednesday.

Hegazi was in action for West Brom in their Championship game against Wednesday at The Hawthorns on Saturday.

The 28-year-old central defender started the match and played for 74 minutes, as the hosts won 2-1.

The Egypt international looked a bit rusty, as he is still getting used to playing competitive football after recovering from an ankle injury.

Hegazi made a couple of bad mistakes, and it is clear that he needs to have a few more games to get back into the groove of things.

According to WhoScored, the defender had a pass accuracy of 89.7%, won one header, took 47 touches, and made one tackle, one interception and two clearances.

The win against the Owls means that the Baggies are at the top of the Championship table at the moment with 36 points from 17 matches.

West Brom fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Hegazi against Wednesday on Saturday.

Below are some of the best comments:

Massive 3 points tonight after a poor performance. Fair play to chaz for sticking the pen away. Hegazi and krov were suspect and ajayi’s best position is at CB. Pereira is simply sensational to read the ball, flick it over Westwood and win the pen. #wba #WBASHW — Warren Bishop (@WBAvlogs) November 23, 2019

Bang on pal. Or maybe he'll go with Gibbs. But yes those changes 100%. Surprised how poor Hegazi looked. — DOOD (@DoodWBA) November 23, 2019

I might be too cynical towards him but I’ve never really rated Hegazi....... Bartley on the other hand has been a completely different player this season! Did you get a ticket for blues? — Ross Melrose (@rmelrose11) November 23, 2019

Great win today Boing Boing!



We lost focus a little in the 2nd half but got the job done.



Hats off to Sam, Hal and Grady. Some nice work.



Hegazi and Krov seemed a bit off today.



Top of the league #WBA — Bomber's Boots (@BombersBoots) November 23, 2019

Hegazi and Bartley are both the same CB, it doesn’t work, Semi is different to them, plus as much I hate to say it Hegazi wasn’t the best today... — Dan Chaloner (@WbaDan3) November 23, 2019

Without a doubt Jake, Romain are straight back in with Bartley, Ajayi back together in defence. Hegazi is great but looked a bit rusty today. Bartley and Ajayi haven't done anything wrong to be dropped. Id also put Gibbs back in as I think hes better going forward than Ferguson — BAILEY (@BAGGIEBAIL) November 23, 2019