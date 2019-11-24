Tony Adams left fuming by Arsenal display; says club going nowhere under Emery

Arsenal failed to win in the English Premier League again on Saturday.

Arsenal legend Tony Adams has slammed the current state of Unai Emery's team, suggesting to BT Sport change is needed in order to move the club forward.

The Gunners could only manage a last gasp draw at home to Southampton at the Emirates yesterday, scoring deep into injury time to salvage a point against the Premier League strugglers.

It was a dreadful return to action after the international break and increases the pressure on Emery's shoulders, who was already facing questions about the club's poor start to the season.

For Adams, it's quickly becoming an untenable situation.

Speaking on BT Sport after the full-time whistle, he said: "I'm just smashed to bits with the performance. At one point Ozil was sweeper, getting the ball off his keeper and trying to run it through everybody.

"The boos are deserved - it was a terrible, terrible performance, very disjointed, no defending in sight.

"That's a really poor performance and I don't want any coach losing his job, but the club's not going forward, it's not progressing."

Eight points behind Chelsea, who sit in fourth position, the Gunners are in serious danger of losing touch with the Champions League qualification spots.

Yesterday was a great chance to close the gap further on the Stamford Bridge side, who lost against Man City.

Incredibly, Emery's team haven't managed to win a single game in their last six across all competitions.

With arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur making an early decision to replace Mauricio Pochettino, do the Gunners need to do similar to breathe new life into their season?

That's certainly what Adams is getting at with his comments.

Whether that kind of view resonates with the decision-makers at the club remains to be seen.