Toby Alderweireld reacts to Tottenham Hotspur win against West Ham

Tottenham Hotspur central defender Toby Alderweireld has taken to Twitter to express his delight at his side’s win against West Ham United.

Jose Mourinho won his first game in charge of Tottenham, as they got the better of West Ham 3-2 away from home at the London Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

Alderweireld played in the London derby, and the 30-year-old Belgium international has revelled in the win on Twitter, with some Tottenham fans responding to his post and urging him to stay at the club beyond next summer.

The former Atletico Madrid central defender is out of contract at Tottenham at the end of the season and has yet to sign a new deal.

A London derby winjust what we needed! Thanks for all of the amazing support today! #COYS pic.twitter.com/vH7pXWmUdm — Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) November 23, 2019

Thx Toby - now sign for another 3 years and we will win trophies! — Bevers (@bevers1959) November 23, 2019

Well done Toby. Really hope you stay now. — Paula (@PaulaL1882) November 23, 2019

Thank you for the brilliant football! Don't leave please! — Sandrine (@Sandrin18948737) November 23, 2019

Superb fella. Sign up now. You will become the best cb under Jose. Formidable — Danny TTID B (@DannjwB) November 23, 2019

Love you Toby ! Sign the thing man — Musa (@Musathfc28) November 23, 2019

Sign the contract — (@thfcmourinho_) November 23, 2019

Please stay — (@Alderweireldx) November 23, 2019

Good performance Toby! please stay with us — Chandler (@ftblchandler) November 23, 2019

Alderweireld has not been in great form so far this season, but perhaps under new manager Mourino he will get back to his best.

The 30-year-old is one of the best central defenders in the Premier League, and given how good Mourinho is with defensive-minded players, the Belgian could regain his old form.