Toby Alderweireld reacts to Tottenham Hotspur win against West Ham

Subhankar Mondal
Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur talks to Toby Alderweireld of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur at London Stadium...
Toby Alderweireld is pleased with Tottenham Hotspur win against West Ham United.

Toby Alderweireld of Tottenham Hotspur walks out prior to the Premier League match between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur at London Stadium on November 23, 2019 in London, United...

Tottenham Hotspur central defender Toby Alderweireld has taken to Twitter to express his delight at his side’s win against West Ham United.

Jose Mourinho won his first game in charge of Tottenham, as they got the better of West Ham 3-2 away from home at the London Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

Alderweireld played in the London derby, and the 30-year-old Belgium international has revelled in the win on Twitter, with some Tottenham fans responding to his post and urging him to stay at the club beyond next summer.

The former Atletico Madrid central defender is out of contract at Tottenham at the end of the season and has yet to sign a new deal.

 

Tottenham Hotspur stay

Alderweireld has not been in great form so far this season, but perhaps under new manager Mourino he will get back to his best.

The 30-year-old is one of the best central defenders in the Premier League, and given how good Mourinho is with defensive-minded players, the Belgian could regain his old form.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho talks to Toby Alderweireld during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur at London Stadium on November 23, 2019 in...

 

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

