Quick links

Sunderland

League One

Sunderland fans react on Twitter to Max Power display against Coventry

Giuseppe Labellarte
Sunderland's Max Power during the Sky Bet League 1 match between Sunderland and Portsmouth at the Stadium Of Light, Sunderland on Saturday 17th August 2019.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sunderland laboured to a draw at the Stadium of Light and some Black Cats fans made their feelings known about Max Power.

Sunderland's Max Power during the Sky Bet League 1 match between Sunderland and Portsmouth at the Stadium Of Light, Sunderland on Saturday 17th August 2019.

A number of Sunderland fans have taken to Twitter to rip into Max Power for his display this weekend as the Black Cats put in another disappointing performance at the Stadium of Light.

The 26-year-old Sunderland midfielder endured a poor afternoon against Coventry as he saw very little of the ball and struggled to get into any advanced areas, spurning the one opportunity that came his way.

In the end, Power was substituted just after the hour mark by Phil Parkinson after failing to make an impact on the League One game, the Black Cats having been a goal down for much of the encounter.

 

 

Sunderland fell behind not long before the half-hour mark as a poor Chris Maguire backpass led to a corner which was poorly defended by the Black Cats back line, leading to Dominic Hyam heading into the top corner.

In the end, Sunderland managed to claw themselves back a goal and a barely-deserved point, as a late attack was poorly dealt with by the Coventry defence and a loose ball fell to the feet of Benji Kimpioka, who duly slammed home.

Here is what some Sunderland fans made of Power's display at the Stadium of Light:

Sunderland have dropped to 10th in the League One table following their draw and up next for the Black Cats is Tuesday's encounter with Burton at the Stadium of Light.

A general view of the Stadium of Light during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sunderland and Middlesbrough at Stadium of Light on February 24, 2018 in Sunderland, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch