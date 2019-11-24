Sunderland fans react on Twitter to Max Power display against Coventry

Sunderland laboured to a draw at the Stadium of Light and some Black Cats fans made their feelings known about Max Power.

A number of Sunderland fans have taken to Twitter to rip into Max Power for his display this weekend as the Black Cats put in another disappointing performance at the Stadium of Light.

The 26-year-old Sunderland midfielder endured a poor afternoon against Coventry as he saw very little of the ball and struggled to get into any advanced areas, spurning the one opportunity that came his way.

In the end, Power was substituted just after the hour mark by Phil Parkinson after failing to make an impact on the League One game, the Black Cats having been a goal down for much of the encounter.

Sunderland fell behind not long before the half-hour mark as a poor Chris Maguire backpass led to a corner which was poorly defended by the Black Cats back line, leading to Dominic Hyam heading into the top corner.

In the end, Sunderland managed to claw themselves back a goal and a barely-deserved point, as a late attack was poorly dealt with by the Coventry defence and a loose ball fell to the feet of Benji Kimpioka, who duly slammed home.

Here is what some Sunderland fans made of Power's display at the Stadium of Light:

I like Max Power, but 25 minutes in and he is having a mare #SAFC — Tony Ayton (@TonyAyton) 23 November 2019

Power was horrendously bad today, Leadbitter can move and I dont know what has happened to Dobson after looking bright when he first arrived. Desperately need a dominant centre mid in January #safc — Parkersafc (@Parkersafc) 23 November 2019

I’ve never rated Power, ego the size of the Metro Centre and cuts about like he’s David Beckham. Shouts at everyone else when they don’t get on the end of his terrible passes — Lex (@safc_lex) 23 November 2019

Ffs no power.....no Mcgeady ...no Maguire and certainly no Grigg #safc https://t.co/KFMCAntc5h — ftm (@Safcftm2016) 23 November 2019

Not many come out with credit today bang average at best. With Leadbitter Power Dobson Maguire Mcgeady and Grigg we are so laboured and far to easily to stifled going forward. We cant have that combination on tuesday only 1 of McGeady & Maguire can be on the wings — Steven Elliott (@ElliottSAFC) 23 November 2019

The best players on the park were wearing Coventry shirts — Scott Jones (@scottyj89) 23 November 2019

Sunderland have dropped to 10th in the League One table following their draw and up next for the Black Cats is Tuesday's encounter with Burton at the Stadium of Light.