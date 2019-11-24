Steven Gerrard lowers expectations of Ryan Kent despite stellar Rangers contribution

The Ibrox winger was in superb form for Rangers on Sunday.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has tempered expectations of Ryan Kent's potential contribution over the coming weeks despite his performance against Hamilton in the Scottish Premiership today, The Scottish Sun report.

The winger was sparkling against the Accies, scoring a superb double as part of a 3-1 win. The victory ensures that the Gers keep pace with Celtic at the top of the table.

Subscribe

It's the kind of contribution that Rangers supporters have been waiting on from Kent, who has struggled with injury and fitness issues since making a multi-million-pound switch from Liverpool during the summer transfer window.

Gerrard lauded his display but also moved to remind fans that they should remain patient with his development in the short-term.

The manager also revealed that the player himself has told him he's not quite at peak match fitness.

As quoted by The Scottish Sun, he said: "I know everyone will get excited about his two goals today, he will get the headlines and rightly so.

"But we still have to be patient with him because he is still searching for match fitness and sharpness, 100 per cent being at it. They are his own words.

"So once we get him a little bit more tuned in and sharper, you will see more moments and displays like today. But that’s the exact reason the fans all wanted him here."

Signs of life

While Kent may have had a frustrating start to his permanent spell at Rangers and isn't fully confident with his fitness, at least there are signs of life he can start to make a similar contribution to last season.

Even not at his peak, he was absolutely crucial today. Without him, the Gers could have easily fallen behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

Gerrard and supporters will be expecting the goals and assists to come with more regularity given the finances involved in his switch from Anfield.

Having him as an added threat, complementing Alfredo Morelos' excellent scoring record, could be the difference between winning silverware and not.