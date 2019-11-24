Steven Gerrard shares happiness with Kai Kennedy's progress at Rangers

The Ibrox boss was left impressed by the prospect this week at Rangers.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has lauded the training contribution of youngster Kai Kennedy after he travelled with the first-team squad to today's match against Hamilton, The Daily Record report.

Kennedy was not included in the 18-man match squad, but was part of the wider squad and warm up in case anyone had to drop out in advance of kick-off.

Subscribe

It comes after the 17-year-old hugely impressed his manager in the week prior to the short trip to Lanarkshire.

As quoted by The Daily Record, Gerrard said: "All of our lads at the academy should take note of what he's done this week. I think he's been outstanding.

"People look at Kai like he's this wee player who doesn't belong with men but he's trained like a man all week. He's been the most consistent and he's a fabulous little player. It wasn't just a token gesture because he's a kid.

"It's also to send a message to some of the players who are outside of the 18 that Kai was next from what I have seen the majority of this week in training. He deserved to be out there."

Those are are the kind of comments that are liable to build a bit of hype around the young winger, who has played an integral role in Rangers Colts' bid to win the Scottish Challenge Cup this season.

He was part of the side that emerged as 2-0 victors over Wrexham in the quarter-finals earlier this month.

If he can keep up a consistent effort in Rangers training then it sounds like it won't be too long until he makes his senior debut.

If his presence on the trip to Hamilton also inspires others around him, per Gerrard's stated intention, then more youngsters could even follow him.