Steve Bruce says Jack Grealish good enough for Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal

Subhankar Mondal
Newcastle United Head Coach Steve Bruce during the Newcastle United Training Session at the Newcastle United Training Centre on November 21, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Steve Bruce worked with Jack Grealish at Aston Villa, and the Newcastle United manager believes that he can play for Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Chelsea or Manchester United.

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa and Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City in action during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Aston Villa at Etihad Stadium on October 26, 2019...

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has told The Telegraph that Aston Villa attacking midfielder Jack Grealish is good enough to play for Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Manchester United or Chelsea.

Bruce worked with Grealish, who can also operate as a winger, during his managerial spell at Villa.

The Newcastle boss rates the 24-year-old highly, and he believes that the former England Under-21 international can play for Tottenham, Arsenal, United or Chelsea.

 

Bruce told The Telegraph: “I have to say fair play to the [Aston Villa] owners, even though they sacked me. The first thing they did was to give Jack Grealish a new five-year contract and say we want to build the team around him. How refreshing to every Villa supporter that was.

“He is the crown jewel and he never wanted to leave. It would be difficult for anyone to buy him with the size of contract he has got, but he could play for any team, Manchester United, Tottenham, Chelsea, Arsenal … any team. I rate him that highly.”

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Aston Villa at Etihad Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Quality footballer

Grealish is a very creative player who can only improve and get better in the coming years.

The 24-year-old is one of the best and most important players in Dean Smith’s Villa side and is playing well at the moment.

According to WhoScored, the attacking midfielder has scored two goals and provided three assists in 10 Premier League appearances for the Villans so far this season.

Interestingly, United have been linked with Grealish, with ESPN claiming that the Red Devils are looking at the 24-year-old.

Back in August 2018, The Telegraph reported of Tottenham making a bid of £25 million for Grealish when Mauricio Pochettino was in charge of the North London outfit.

Newcastle United Head Coach Steve Bruce during the Newcastle United Training Session at the Newcastle United Training Centre on November 21, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

