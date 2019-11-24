Steve Bruce says Jack Grealish good enough for Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal

Steve Bruce worked with Jack Grealish at Aston Villa, and the Newcastle United manager believes that he can play for Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Chelsea or Manchester United.

Bruce told The Telegraph: “I have to say fair play to the [Aston Villa] owners, even though they sacked me. The first thing they did was to give Jack Grealish a new five-year contract and say we want to build the team around him. How refreshing to every Villa supporter that was.

“He is the crown jewel and he never wanted to leave. It would be difficult for anyone to buy him with the size of contract he has got, but he could play for any team, Manchester United, Tottenham, Chelsea, Arsenal … any team. I rate him that highly.”

Quality footballer

Grealish is a very creative player who can only improve and get better in the coming years.

The 24-year-old is one of the best and most important players in Dean Smith’s Villa side and is playing well at the moment.

According to WhoScored, the attacking midfielder has scored two goals and provided three assists in 10 Premier League appearances for the Villans so far this season.

Interestingly, United have been linked with Grealish, with ESPN claiming that the Red Devils are looking at the 24-year-old.

Back in August 2018, The Telegraph reported of Tottenham making a bid of £25 million for Grealish when Mauricio Pochettino was in charge of the North London outfit.