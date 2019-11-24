Southampton fans react to Jack Stephens performance against Arsenal

Jack Stephens played well for Southampton against Arsenal on Saturday.

Southampton fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Jack Stephens against Arsenal on Saturday.

Stephens was in action for Southampton in their Premier League game against Arsenal away from home at the Emirates Stadium in North London.

The 25-year-old defender started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes, as it ended in a 2-2 draw.

The former England Under-21 international played well at the back, defended well and looked quite comfortable when under threat.

According to WhoScored, the former Plymouth Argyle defender had a pass accuracy of 66.7%, won two headers, took 34 touches, and made one tackle and four clearances.

Southampton fans were impressed with the display produced by Stephens and have praised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Yesterday it was clear to see that Ings and Stephens love playing for Saints as they played brillantly.



Boufal was very impressive when he came off the bench and has to start in the next game against Watford. #Saintsfc — Greg Small (@GregSmallPT) November 24, 2019

Jack Stephens has proven himself. - Plays with courage

- Leads from the back

- Improved in the air

- Most importantly makes direct forward passes out of the back. Something our midfielders don't even do! #saintsfc — Erik Franzo (@EFranzo17) November 24, 2019

Stephens, Bednarek and McCarthy all been excellent. And Bertrand.



#saintsfc — Tom Holland (@tomholland28) November 23, 2019

The quality and quick thinking from Berty for Ingsy’s goal Much maligned, Stephens deserves a lot of credit, fantastic since reintroduction. McCarthy commands his area well, justifying being #1 Improved display but so many chances spurned, should have been 3 pts #saintsfc pic.twitter.com/lHhWMvnGvp — Dan Jarvis (@danjarvisSFC91) November 23, 2019

To be fair, Stephens has proper turned over a new leaf.



Him and Jan were immense today, goals were defensively suspicious but I think the 2nd was more Cedric than anything.#SaintsFC — Ethan Evans (@EthanEvansSJ) November 23, 2019

Jack Stephens finally looking like a player who played alongside Van Dijk for a season... #saintsfc — Char (@WhitemoreC) November 23, 2019

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, hosts Arsenal had 61% of the possession, took 12 shots of which five were on target, and earned six corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors Southampton had 39% of the possession, took 21 shots of which six were on target, and earned eight corners, according to BBC Sport.