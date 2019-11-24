Quick links

Southampton fans react to Jack Stephens performance against Arsenal

Subhankar Mondal
Jack Stephens of Southampton and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Southampton FC at Emirates Stadium on November 23, 2019 in...
Jack Stephens played well for Southampton against Arsenal on Saturday.

Jack Stephens of Southampton during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Southampton at the Emirates Stadium, London on Saturday 23rd November 2019.

Southampton fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Jack Stephens against Arsenal on Saturday.

Stephens was in action for Southampton in their Premier League game against Arsenal away from home at the Emirates Stadium in North London.

The 25-year-old defender started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes, as it ended in a 2-2 draw.

 

The former England Under-21 international played well at the back, defended well and looked quite comfortable when under threat.

According to WhoScored, the former Plymouth Argyle defender had a pass accuracy of 66.7%, won two headers, took 34 touches, and made one tackle and four clearances.

Southampton fans were impressed with the display produced by Stephens and have praised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Jack Stephens during a Southampton FC training session at the Staplewood Campus on November 20, 2019 in Southampton, England.

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, hosts Arsenal had 61% of the possession, took 12 shots of which five were on target, and earned six corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors Southampton had 39% of the possession, took 21 shots of which six were on target, and earned eight corners, according to BBC Sport.

Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City battles for possession with Jan Bednarek and Jack Stephens of Southampton during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Southampton FC at...

