Sir Kenny Dalglish was left surprised by Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham Hotspur departure

Tottenham Hotspur made a decisive decision, but what were the true reasons behind the manager's exit?

Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish has expressed surprise with the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham Hotspur last week, suggesting in The Sunday Post that there's more to the departure than meets the eye.

Jose Mourinho has taken charge after the Argentinian's departure in a high-profile drama that has dominated headlines for days.

Spurs had struggled for form in the English Premier League under Pochettino this season, failing to pick up all three points for five successive matches.

It left them adrift of the European qualification spots. However, with Mourinho coming in and guiding his new team to an immediate win away to West Ham United, there's again hope that things can be turned around.

Dalglish though thinks there are untold behind the scenes stories that could have led to Pochettino's exit, beyond poor results.

As quoted by The Sunday Post, Dalglish said: "Mauricio has left a legacy, not something you can say about many sacked managers.

"I was surprised to see him lose his job. But it maybe all runs a wee bit deeper than just being about results on the park. There is probably more to it all. However, only Pochettino and the club’s board will know the truth.

"I would expect he will now take his time before taking his next job. And he will not be short of offers."

Pochettino certainly had the respect of some Spurs supporters, even if there was a recognition that things had stagnated at the club this term. Hindsight will dictate whether Daniel Levy has made the right move with his decisive action.

Dalglish is right to suggest that Pochettino will likely end up at an elite side with his next post. He'll be determined to win some silverware and show he's capable of building a successful side that can compete for honours in the critical moments, rather than fall short.

As for Spurs? Initial signs under Mourinho are good, but it'll be very intriguing to see if he can bring the consistency to North London that the club needs.