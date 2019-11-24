Scott Brown jokes about what's 'pathetic' about Celtic's Jeremie Frimpong

Celtic's Jeremie Frimpong was given the business by Scott Brown on Saturday.

Jeremie Frimpong looks to be the full package for Celtic.

The 18-year-old defender is such a huge talent and offered further evidence of this on Saturday with a Man-of-the-Match display in a 4-0 win over Livingston at Parkhead.

The right-back has bags of pace, defending ability, quality end product but, according to Scott Brown, he's lacking in one major area: shooting.

Frimpong and the Celtic captain spoke to the club's official YouTube channel after the game.

Brown spoke glowingly about the young Dutchman, but joked in a deadpan way that he was 'pathetic' when it came to going for goal.

He said: "He’s a great wee lad. His shooting is pathetic but everything else about his game has been incredible.

"The energy he brings, his pace going down the line is brilliant, his composure is great for one so young."

The former Manchester City talent turned toward Brown in disbelief, ducked his head and began laughing at what is clearly a joke from the Hoops skipper.

In addition to being a Celtic legend and a very talented no-nonsense midfielder, the 34-year-old has also a sharp banter about him and Frimpong has fallen victim to that on this occasion.