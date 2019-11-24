Quick links

Scott Brown jokes about what's 'pathetic' about Celtic's Jeremie Frimpong

Jeremie Frimpong of Celtic FC dives during the Betfred Cup Semi-Final match between Hibernan and Celtic at Hampden Park on November 02, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Celtic's Jeremie Frimpong was given the business by Scott Brown on Saturday.

Scott Brown and Scott Bain of Celtic react during the Rangers v Celtic Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match at Ibrox Stadium on March 11, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Jeremie Frimpong looks to be the full package for Celtic.

The 18-year-old defender is such a huge talent and offered further evidence of this on Saturday with a Man-of-the-Match display in a 4-0 win over Livingston at Parkhead.

The right-back has bags of pace, defending ability, quality end product but, according to Scott Brown, he's lacking in one major area: shooting.

Frimpong and the Celtic captain spoke to the club's official YouTube channel after the game.

 

Brown spoke glowingly about the young Dutchman, but joked in a deadpan way that he was 'pathetic' when it came to going for goal.

He said: "He’s a great wee lad. His shooting is pathetic but everything else about his game has been incredible.

"The energy he brings, his pace going down the line is brilliant, his composure is great for one so young."

The former Manchester City talent turned toward Brown in disbelief, ducked his head and began laughing at what is clearly a joke from the Hoops skipper.

In addition to being a Celtic legend and a very talented no-nonsense midfielder, the 34-year-old has also a sharp banter about him and Frimpong has fallen victim to that on this occasion.

Scott Brown of Celtic is challenged by Scott Arfield of Rangers FC during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on September 01, 2019 in Glasgow,...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

