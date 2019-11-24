Quick links

Roy Keane warns Jose Mourinho about what he needs to change at Tottenham

Amir Mir
Roy Keane, Jose Mourinho and Graeme Souness sit in the television studio during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford on October 20, 2019 in...
Jose Mourinho opened his account for Tottenham Hotspur in a positive fashion as they secured all three points against their London rivals on Saturday.

Jose Mourinho manager of Tottenham Hotspur ahead of the Premier League match between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur at London Stadium on November 23, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Roy Keane has taken another swipe at Tottenham's mentality and warned Jose Mourinho that if he doesn't change their DNA then they'll continue to be a 'cup team', as he admitted that 'a bit of an insult' to the London club. 

During his playing days, Keane was known to mock Tottenham's 'weak' mentality, as he is certain their new manager will change their DNA in order to take them to the next step.

Whilst Mauricio Pochettino worked wonders at Spurs, he wasn't able to win a trophy at the North London club and that is something the fans hope Mourinho can deliver, along with Champions League football. 

 

Speaking to Sky Sports PL (23/11/19 5 pm), Keane praised Tottenham's quality but thinks Mourinho needs to do something about their 'weak' mentality.

“Good to see Jose back in there,” Keane told Sky Sports. “I think he's a good fit for them. But a lot of hard work ahead. I think he'll be thinking top four this year and try to win a cup.

“They have got quality. When you have a goalscorer like Harry Kane, you always have a chance to win football matches. But Tottenham have a weakness to them, they have had it for about 20 years.

“We always class Spurs as a cup team and there's a bit of an insult to that. But Jose will want to change that, certainly that mentality. But it'll take a bit of work – he [Mourinho] mentions he wants to entertain and doesn't want to change the DNA of Spurs. But he will do. Otherwise, they'll just continue what they have been doing for the last 15-20 years and being a really good cup team.”

Jose Mourinho manager of Tottenham Hotspur with Harry Winks and Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur after the Premier League match between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur at London...

Everything started in a rosy fashion for Tottenham on Saturday afternoon as they dispatched West Ham 3-2 at the London Stadium.

Whilst the scoreline suggests that it was a close game, it was far from it as it was an easy three points in Mourinho's first game in charge.

Nine points separate Tottenham and the top-four places and Mourinho will have his eyes on those Champions League places despite the currently considerable gap.

Jose Mourinho manager of Tottenham Hotspur ahead of the Premier League match between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur at London Stadium on November 23, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

