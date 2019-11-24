Roy Keane lets rip at West Ham United for their performance against Tottenham

The pressure is mounting on West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini as his team fell to another defeat on Saturday.

Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane has slammed West Ham for putting in a disgraceful performance during their 3-2 defeat to Tottenham on Saturday afternoon.

The former Premier League midfielder stated that Manuel Pellegrini's side produced 'absolute rubbish' against their London rivals as he was seemingly livid with West Ham's display.

That defeat continues a bad run of form for the Hammers, who are now three points and two places above the relegation zone.

Speaking to Sky Sports PL (23/11/2019 5 pm start), Keane didn't hold back in his criticism of West Ham as he thinks that they made it 'easy' for Spurs.

"The biggest factor I think were West Ham," Keane told Sky Sports. "They were rubbish. Absolute rubbish. Absolute disgrace. It was an easy day for Tottenham. I know they made hard work of it, the last 15-20 minutes, I suppose it's typical Tottenham.

"A lot of good players like to play when they are 3-0 down. It's a bit late then. Easy day for Tottenham."

For West Ham's last three games, they have gone 3-0 down to Spurs, Burnley and Newcastle United - for two of those games, they have seemingly papered over the cracks.

Whilst against Burnley they were beaten 3-0, against both Spurs and Steve Bruce's side, they netted two late goals to put a dampener on the scoreline when it didn't really showcase how poor they were.

At the start of the season, the Hammers were aiming for European football, but they have been well off it this season and it wouldn't be a surprise if the club parts ways with their manager pretty soon.