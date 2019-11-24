Roy Keane impressed by Liverpool's win at Crystal Palace

Liverpool recorded a late win against Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon, whilst Manchester City recorded their own narrow win later on in the afternoon.

Roy Keane thinks that Liverpool are showing signs of 'champions' after their late and controversial 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday, as he thinks Pep Guardiola's side would have been 'upset' with the manner in which they won the game.

That win at Selhurst Park now means that Liverpool have not been beaten in 30 Premier League matches and are sitting eight points clear of second-placed Leicester and nine points clear of the champions Manchester City in the table.

There have been a number of late showings by Liverpool recently and a number of games where they have dragged themselves over the line - that was the case once again yesterday.

Speaking to Sky Sports PL (23/11/19 5 pm), Liverpool fans will love Keane's comments about how he thinks that Jurgen Klopp's side winning 'ugly' is a 'great sign' in them wanting to become Premier League champions.

“It was a tricky game for Liverpool,” Keane told Sky Sports. “Going down to Palace, after the international break and they will be looking at the game where a few decisions went their way. I'll go back to what I said, it was a great win for Liverpool.

“It's the sign of champions, winning ugly and that's a great sign. It would keep going [on his message when Manchester United were chasing down Newcastle in the late '90s].

“People think there are big speeches every week or words of wisdom from everyone at the training ground. It's not. It's keep your head down and try to keep winning football matches and what you are in control of. Of course, City would have been upset with Liverpool winning late on.”

James Tomkins goal was controversially ruled out by VAR in the first half, and it is something that has left the Palace fans unimpressed.

None more so because Liverpool came out and netted through Sadio Mane straight after the restart before Wilfried Zaha thought he had secured a point for his team eight minutes from time.

But Liverpool showed their title credentials as Roberto Firmino netted the winner minutes later to ensure Klopp's side continued this habit of scoring late goals.