Roy Keane comments on Chelsea's Premier League title chances

Chelsea suffered a narrow defeat to champions Manchester City on Saturday.

Roy Keane thinks that Chelsea are a couple of players off from challenging for the Premier League title.

But the former Manchester United midfielder is adamant that finishing in the Champions League places should be 'no problem' for Frank Lampard's side this season.

Chelsea suffered a 2-1 defeat at champions Manchester City on Saturday, but despite that defeat, they are still seven points clear of the fifth-placed side.

Speaking to Sky Sports PL (23/11/19 5 pm start), Keane admits that he has been impressed by what Lampard has done at Stamford Bridge this season.

“There's no surprise to me where they are,” Keane told Sky Sports. “I know they had a tough start after the United game thinking it's going to be a tough season for Chelsea.

“They have got a lot of good experienced players and some very good young players coming through. But to go to the next level in terms of challenging for the league, they need to get a few lads in.

“But I fully expect Chelsea to be a top-four this year because they have got a lot of good players. Frank seems to have kept it going. There seems to be good spirit, good body language, play with freedom and they are good to watch. Top four should be no problem.”

Chelsea have already served half of their transfer ban over the summer, as that is set to continue during the winter transfer window, but the club will be hopeful that could be changed.

If that does happen then it'll be interesting who and what type of players Lampard tries to bring to the club because a lot of youngsters have worked wonders for him this season.

Either way, he has a great blend of youth and experience in his squad, as he will be hoping to provide the minimum of a top-four finish in May.