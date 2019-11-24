Report: West Ham want former Millwall goalkeeper Jordan Archer

West Ham United are reportedly targeting Jordan Archer.

According to The Guardian, West Ham United are weighing up a move to sign free agent goalkeeper Jordan Archer given their issues between the sticks.

The Hammers have seen Lukasz Fabianski go down with injury, and summer signing Roberto Jimenez has done nothing but struggle since filling in for the Pole.

With David Martin little more than a veteran third choice, West Ham are struggling without Fabianski – and they may now look to the free agent market for help.

It's claimed that whilst West Ham will look for January options, they're also considering free agent Archer for a move to the London Stadium.

The 26-year-old has been a free agent since leaving West Ham's bitter rivals Millwall at the end of last season, but has already been viewed by one Premier League side.

Last month, the Daily Mail reported that Archer had joined up with Aston Villa on trial, but no move materialised for the Scotland international.

With Villa currently without Jed Steer and Tom Heaton, it maybe wouldn't be a huge surprise to see Villa come back in with a move for Archer themselves.

Still, West Ham are keen, and that may see him reunite with the aforementioned Martin, having played together at Millwall for four years.