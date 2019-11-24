Report: West Ham hope to beat Arsenal to Cedric Soares

West Ham United are being linked with Southampton's Cedric Soares.

According to TEAMtalk, West Ham United are preparing a move to beat Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers to Southampton defender Cedric Soares.

The Hammers are in dismal form right now, having lost yet again on Saturday afternoon, this time falling to a 3-2 defeat to London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Manuel Pellegrini is under huge pressure after picking up just two points in the last seven games, and defensive issues continue to be the biggest issue for the Chilean.

Pellegrini doesn't appear to be fully convinced by Ryan Fredericks, and Pablo Zabaleta simply isn't good enough anymore, so a new right back may be a priority.

It's now claimed that West Ham are hoping to sign Southampton ace Soares in January, with the right back telling the Saints he'll be leaving in 2020 as he won't sign a new deal.

That leaves Southampton to either sell the Portuguese international in January or let him walk for free, with West Ham no doubt hoping to tempt them into a January deal.

Arsenal and Wolves have allegedly made enquiries about a deal for Soares, but West Ham are already preparing a move, meaning they're hoping to pip those two sides despite being in a worse league position.

The 28-year-old has been in and out of the Southampton side under Ralph Hasenhuttl, and actually spent the second half of last season on loan at Inter Milan, so pursuing a permanent exit isn't a shock.