Report: West Ham hope to beat Arsenal to Cedric Soares

Olly Dawes
Cedric Soares of Southampton during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Everton FC at St Mary's Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Southampton, United Kingdom.
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United are being linked with Southampton's Cedric Soares.

According to TEAMtalk, West Ham United are preparing a move to beat Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers to Southampton defender Cedric Soares.

The Hammers are in dismal form right now, having lost yet again on Saturday afternoon, this time falling to a 3-2 defeat to London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Manuel Pellegrini is under huge pressure after picking up just two points in the last seven games, and defensive issues continue to be the biggest issue for the Chilean.

 

Pellegrini doesn't appear to be fully convinced by Ryan Fredericks, and Pablo Zabaleta simply isn't good enough anymore, so a new right back may be a priority.

It's now claimed that West Ham are hoping to sign Southampton ace Soares in January, with the right back telling the Saints he'll be leaving in 2020 as he won't sign a new deal.

That leaves Southampton to either sell the Portuguese international in January or let him walk for free, with West Ham no doubt hoping to tempt them into a January deal.

Cedric Soares(L) of Southampton and Sokratis Papastathopoulos of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Southampton FC at Emirates Stadium on November 23, 2019 in...

Arsenal and Wolves have allegedly made enquiries about a deal for Soares, but West Ham are already preparing a move, meaning they're hoping to pip those two sides despite being in a worse league position.

The 28-year-old has been in and out of the Southampton side under Ralph Hasenhuttl, and actually spent the second half of last season on loan at Inter Milan, so pursuing a permanent exit isn't a shock.

Southampton defender Cedric Soares celebrates his goal to make it 3-0 during the Carabao Cup match between Portsmouth and Southampton at Fratton Park, Portsmouth on Tuesday 24th September...

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

