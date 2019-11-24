Quick links

Report: West Ham considering Chris Hughton as possible Pellegrini replacement

West Ham United are reportedly considering Chris Hughton.

According to The Guardian, West Ham United are considering Chris Hughton as a potential replacement for under-fire boss Manuel Pellegrini.

The Hammers lost yet again on Saturday afternoon, falling to a 3-2 home defeat to London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in a scoreline that honestly flattered Pellegrini's side.

They were terrible yet again, with two late goals making the scoreline seem a little less embarrassing, but the pressure remains on Pellegrini as West Ham's winless run stretches to seven games.

 

With just two points taken in that run, West Ham are in dire form, and it's believed that the club are now considering potential replacements for the Chilean.

Rafael Benitez is one of them, but the report states that Hughton is a more realistic appointment right now, and he would be interested in a move to the London Stadium.

Hughton has been out of work since losing his job at Brighton at the end of last season, and replacing Pellegrini would see him return to the Hammers having played for them as a defender in the early 1990's.

24 February 1991 - Football League Division Two - West Ham United v Millwall - Chris Hughton of West Ham.

Hughton kept Brighton in the Premier League twice in a row, but results towards the end of last season dipped, meaning the Seagulls parted ways and went for Graham Potter instead.

The former Ireland international is a fairly defensive manager, and that style of play may not go down too well with West Ham fans, but may be a sign that they're worried about being sucked into a relegation battle.

Chris Hughton, Manager of Brighton and Hove Albion acknowledges the fans after the FA Cup Semi Final match between Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion at Wembley Stadium on April...

