Report: Spurs considered Ancelotti before Mourinho appointment

Tottenham Hotspur were linked with Carlo Ancelotti after sacking Mauricio Pochettino.

According to The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur were priced out of a move for Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti before going for Jose Mourinho.

Spurs sacked boss Mauricio Pochettino on Tuesday night, and less than 12 hours later, Daniel Levy had appointed his replacement in Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho got off to a perfect start with a 3-2 win at West Ham United on Saturday afternoon, and Levy may well be encouraged that he's got the right man for the job.

 

However, it's claimed that Tottenham also considered Napoli boss Ancelotti, but were told that the Serie A side wanted a huge payout to let their boss go.

Additionally, they would have only wanted to let him go in the New Year, meaning Spurs would have been forced to wait anyway, which obviously wouldn't have been ideal over the Christmas period.

Ancelotti is a proven manager having won the Premier League with Chelsea, as well as three Champions League titles over the course of his career.

The 60-year-old may well face another crack at English football after his spell with Chelsea was surprisingly cut short, but it won't be with Tottenham.

Arsenal may be an option in the future, but Tottenham probably made the right decision going for Mourinho now rather than being forced to wait to pay big money for Ancelotti.

