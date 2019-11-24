Report: Silva held crunch talks with Everton board last night, Moyes linked

Everton boss Marco Silva is under huge pressure at Goodison Park.

According to The Telegraph, Marco Silva met with Everton officials last night to discuss his future – and David Moyes is a serious candidate to replace him.

The Toffees faced Norwich City on Saturday afternoon, and with the injury-hit Canaries in dire form, many were expecting Silva's side to coast to victory.

However, Everton were dismal once again, and fell to a 2-0 home defeat as Todd Cantwell and Dennis Srbeny struck to give Norwich a shock three points.

The second goal and the final whistle were met with boos, jeers and chants aimed at Silva and his job, and it's now claimed that he met with club officials last night to discuss his future.

Majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri, chairman Bill Kenwright, chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale and director of football Marcel Brands are understood to have been present, and allegedly backed Silva for a little longer yet.

Everton are claimed to be reluctant to make a change, but that talks were held after yesterday's game suggests that the Toffees are starting to grow impatient – and David Moyes is thought to be a major contender for the job.

Moyes has been out of management since leaving West Ham United at the end of the 2017-18 season, but is a favourite of Kenwright from his first spell as Everton boss, and could be in line for a return.

Moyes could just come in as an interim appointment until the end of the season, but it currently seems that the Scot is the biggest threat to Silva's job as the Portuguese boss battles to stay at Goodison Park.