Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Report: Roberto Martinez wanted Tottenham job, Levy admires him

Olly Dawes
Roberto Martinez, manager of Belgium looks on from the stands prior to the Group F match of the UEFA Champions League between Manchester City and Olympique Lyonnais at Etihad Stadium on...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Roberto Martinez allegedly wanted the Tottenham Hotspur job.

Roberto Martinez, manager of Belgium looks on from the stands prior to the Group F match of the UEFA Champions League between Manchester City and Olympique Lyonnais at Etihad Stadium on...

According to the Daily Star, Belgium boss Roberto Martinez was interested in the Tottenham Hotspur job before Daniel Levy went with Jose Mourinho.

Spurs chose to sack Pochettino on Tuesday night after a disappointing start to the season, and brought in Mourinho as his replacement less than 12 hours later.

Mourinho took charge of Saturday's 3-2 win over West Ham United to get off to an ideal start, but it seems that other managers had been eyeing up the job.

 

It's claimed that Belgium boss Martinez wanted the job, and Tottenham were made aware of his interest earlier this month ahead of potentially parting ways with Pochettino.

Daniel Levy is understood to admire Martinez, but no talks were held because Levy's top choice – Mourinho – was available, and went with him instead.

Martinez's managerial career is somewhat mixed, from impressing with Swansea City to punching above his weight with Wigan Athletic and winning the FA Cup in 2013.

Mauricio Pochettino, manager of Tottenham Hotspur looks on next to Roberto Martinez, manager of Everton during the Barclays Premier League match between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur at...

His spell with Everton started well but faded badly before his exit in 2016, and he has somewhat rebuilt his reputation with Belgium having reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup.

A manager who pushes attractive football but hasn't always been able to create strong defences, Martinez may have been popular with Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen from international duty, though fans would have been understandably split after that Everton spell.

Roberto Martinez (L) manager of Everton and Jose Mourinho manager of Chelsea look on from the touchline during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Everton at Stamford...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch