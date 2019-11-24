Report: Rangers youngster Leon King wanted by Liverpool and Chelsea

Glasgow Rangers youngster Leon King is reportedly on the radar of Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City.

Ibrox Stadium of Rangers



Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City are among the clubs interested in Rangers defender Leon King, according to The Daily Record.

It has been reported that the 15-year-old defender has turned down Rangers’ initial offer of a professional contract.

In demand

The youngster does not turn 16 until January 2020, and the report has claimed that Liverpool, Chelsea, City and RB Leipzig are monitoring his situation.

It has been further stated that Liverpool, Chelsea, City and RB Leipzig all have watched King for over a year.

Billy Gilmour 2.0?

According to The Daily Record, Rangers are desperate to keep hold of King and do not want a situation like that of Billy Gilmour.

As reported by the publication, the Gers could not agree a professional contract with the 18-year-old midfielder, who left for Chelsea in the summer of 2017 for a compensation fee of £500,000 and is now part of the first team at the Premier League club.

No panic

There is still time for Rangers to avoid that situation with King, and the Gers should not panic just yet, as negotiations and discussions over contracts do take a while.