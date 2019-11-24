Quick links

Report: Leeds United and Aston Villa interested in Rhian Brewster

Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster is reportedly on the radar of Leeds United, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Swansea City.

According to The Mirror, Leeds United, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Swansea City are interested in signing Rhian Brewster from Liverpool in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Villa are leading the race to secure the services of Brewster on loan from Premier League rivals Liverpool.

London outfit Palace, as well as Championship duo Leeds and Swansea, are on the hunt for the 19-year-old striker, too, according to the report.

 

Leaving Liverpool on loan

Given the quality of attacking players Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has at his disposal, it is hard to see Brewster break into the Reds' first team this season.

Given that the striker is only 19 years of age, it would make sense for him to find a club in January where he can get some valuable playing time during the second half of the season.

A switch to Villa or Palace would be good for Brewster in his development as a footballer, and so would be a loan move to Leeds or Swansea in the Championship.

Brewster is highly rated at Liverpool, with current Rangers manager Steven Gerrard ravaging about the youngster when he was the Reds' Under-18 manager.

TalkSPORT quoted Gerrard as saying about Brewster: “We all know he has got the talent and the ability.

“If Rhian wants to go far and stay at the top, if he can put in that work rate and relentless running, that’s how he’s going to get the better of most defenders.”

