Report claims Southampton and Crystal Palace interest in Kyle Walker-Peters

Subhankar Mondal
Kyle Walker-Peters and Harry Winks of Tottenham Hotspur with Ricardo Formosinho during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on November 21, 2019 in...
Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker-Peters is reportedly wanted by Crystal Palace and Southampton.

According to The Sunday Mirror (print edition, page 72, November 24, 2019), Southampton and Crystal Palace are interested in signing Kyle Walker-Peters from Tottenham Hotspur in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Southampton and Palace want to sign the 22-year-old right-back on loan from Premier League rivals Tottenham in January.

However, according to the report, Walker-Peters wants to stay at Spurs and fight for his place under new manager Jose Mourinho.

The youngster was struggling for playing time under now-dismissed manager Mauricio Pochettino, but he now reportedly wants to stay at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and fight for his place.

 

Staying at Tottenham Hotspur

Walker-Peters is a very good and talented young right-back who can establish himself as the first-choice player in that position in the coming years for Spurs.

Working with a world-class manager in Mourinho is going to help the 22-year-old improve and develop his game, and it would make sense for the Englishman to work with the Portuguese instead of going out on loan in the January transfer window.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

