Report: Bruce eyeing Jarrod Bowen, but Newcastle may wait

Newcastle United continue to be linked with Hull City's Jarrod Bowen.

According to the Daily Star, Newcastle United are so keen on Hull City winger Jarrod Bowen that they are prepared to wait until next summer to get him if they must.

The Magpies added Allan Saint-Maximin to their attack over the summer after losing Ayoze Perez to Leicester City, and the Frenchman has been impressing of late.

Still, adding another winger would be a smart option for Newcastle given how Miguel Almiron has been struggling for goals, and it may open up other formations and tactics for Bruce too.

Hull star Bowen is one of the main names linked with Newcastle, and it's now claimed that boss Steve Bruce wants to launch a January move – but would also be prepared to wait until next summer.

Bowen's current deal with Hull expires at the end of the season, but Hull do have a one-year option in his contract, meaning they can protect themselves against losing the winger on the cheap.

Bowen would cost around £20million, which is a significant outlay for Newcastle, but Bruce seems convinced that he's a player Newcastle should be looking to sign.

Bruce actually worked with Bowen at Hull, and the winger has starred in his last two seasons, registering 37 goals across the 2017-18 and 2018-19 campaigns.

This term, the right-sided wide man has hit nine goals in 16 Championship games, and with major potential at the age of 22, he could be a smart investment for the Magpies – either in January or next summer.