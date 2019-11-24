Quick links

Report: Aston Villa want Said Benrahma again

Said Benrahma of Brentford
Aston Villa are again being linked with Said Benrahma.

Said Benrahma of Brentford in action with Fraizer Campbell of Hull City

According to Sky Sports, Aston Villa are rekindling their interest in Brentford winger Said Benrahma having pursued him over the summer.

Villa re-tooled their wide options over the summer by releasing Albert Adomah and loaning out Andre Green whilst bringing in Jota and Trezeguet as well as signing Anwar El Ghazi permanently.

Trezeguet has picked up of late, but with Jota struggling to make an impact, a new star winger may be one of Smith's key priorities ahead of the January transfer window.

 

It's now claimed that Villa are once again in the market for Brentford star Benrahma, who is seen as a cheaper alternative to Norwich City ace Emiliano Buendia.

Brentford allegedly value Benrahma at around £20million, and Villa must now decide whether to splash that kind of cash having spent £120million over the summer.

Benrahma's creativity could be vital for Villa in the second half of the season, and there may be a real temptation to splash the cash and ensure Smith is able to reunite with his former Brentford star.

Said Benrahma of Brentford holds off Teddy Bishop of Ipswich Town

The 24-year-old Algerian has only hit two goals and two assists this season, his all-round play has been impressive, continuing to prove he's one of the Championship's top wingers.

Smith knows Benrahma well having worked with him at Griffin Park, and the wide man may well be keen to reunite with his former boss and play in the Premier League come the January transfer window, especially as The Express claimed in August that Villa wanted a deal for Benrahma, but just couldn't get it over the line.

Said Benrahma of Brentford

Olly Dawes

