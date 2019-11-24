Report: Aston Villa want Norwich City's Emiliano Buendia.

Aston Villa are reportedly keen on Norwich City's Emiliano Buendia.

According to Sky Sports, Aston Villa are interested in signing Norwich City ace Emiliano Buendia in January – but know he will cost huge money.

Villa did bring in Jota and Trezeguet over the summer as well as signing Anwar El Ghazi permanently, but Dean Smith may feel he's one star winger away from massively improving his attack.

It's unclear just how much Villa will be looking to spend in January, but they have one hugely ambitious target in mind – and it would be raiding a Premier League rival.

Sky claim that Villa are interested in signing Norwich hero Buendia, but feel that he would cost them huge money, which may just prevent them launching a move.

Buendia, 22, has been a star for Norwich since joining from Getafe in 2018, helping fire the Canaries to promotion last season with eight goals and 12 assists.

The Argentinian has bagged four assists this season, but only Kevin De Bruyne, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Lucas Digne have created more chances than Buendia this season, showing what a creative force he is.

Norwich certainly won't want to sell Buendia in January, certainly to a side that they may be battling against relegation with, so Villa may have to look elsewhere.

The only way a deal seems realistic is if Norwich suffer relegation and Villa stay up, but for now, it seems hugely unrealistic for boss Smith to lure Buendia to Villa Park.