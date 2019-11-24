Quick links

Premier League

Report: Arsenal facing Inter Milan competition for Reinier

Subhankar Mondal
Rafinha of Flamengo celebrates with teammates Everton Ribeiro and Reinier after the own goal of Danilo Barcelos of Vasco (not in frame) during a match between Flamengo and Vasco as part of...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Reinier.

Reinier of Flamengo celebrates his goal during a match between Flamengo and Bahia as part of Brasileirao Series A 2019 at Maracana Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

According to The Sun, Arsenal are facing competition from Inter Milan for Flamengo midfielder Reinier.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that the Gunners hope that the signing of 18-year-old forward Gabriel Martinelli can lure his Brazilian compatriot and 17-year-old Reinier to the Emirates Stadium.

The report has added that Italian giants Inter are looking at the Brazilian as well, and that he has a release clause of £60 million.

Martinelli cost the Gunners £6 million in transfer fees when they signed him from Ituano in the summer transfer window - as reported by The Mirror - and he has already played for the first team this season.

 

One for the future

Reinier is only 17 years of age, and it is clear that the midfielder is not the finished article yet and is one for the future.

The reported release clause of £60m does sound a lot of money, especially for someone who is only 17 years of age and has made a handful of appearances for the Flamengo first team.

If Arsenal do manage to secure the services of the teenager, then they must not rush him into the first team and have to make sure that he adapts well to English football first.

Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Southampton FC at Emirates Stadium on November 23, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch