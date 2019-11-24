Report: Arsenal facing Inter Milan competition for Reinier

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Reinier.

According to The Sun, Arsenal are facing competition from Inter Milan for Flamengo midfielder Reinier.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that the Gunners hope that the signing of 18-year-old forward Gabriel Martinelli can lure his Brazilian compatriot and 17-year-old Reinier to the Emirates Stadium.

The report has added that Italian giants Inter are looking at the Brazilian as well, and that he has a release clause of £60 million.

Martinelli cost the Gunners £6 million in transfer fees when they signed him from Ituano in the summer transfer window - as reported by The Mirror - and he has already played for the first team this season.

One for the future

Reinier is only 17 years of age, and it is clear that the midfielder is not the finished article yet and is one for the future.

The reported release clause of £60m does sound a lot of money, especially for someone who is only 17 years of age and has made a handful of appearances for the Flamengo first team.

If Arsenal do manage to secure the services of the teenager, then they must not rush him into the first team and have to make sure that he adapts well to English football first.